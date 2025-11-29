Wolf attacks claim lives of two kids within hours in Bahraich district in UP

LUCKNOW: Wolf attacks are sweeping through the Bahraich district and adjoining areas of central Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, two wolf attacks took place within eight hours, claiming the lives of a five-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl.
Five-year-old Star, the son of Roshan Kumar, was dragged by two wolves that came out from the adjoining fields at 4:30 pm. Star was playing in front of his house in Mallahnpurva hamlet under the Kaiserganj police station area. As per the local eyewitness account, one of two wolves clamped the kid’s neck, and the other gripped his legs. Before family members could react, the wolves dragged him towards a sugarcane field.
Villagers chased them with sticks, but the kid was mauled. He was found in a pool of blood, some 500 metres away.
"The wolves had eaten both the palms of the kid,” said a local source.
The boy was rushed from Kaiserganj CHC to Bahraich District Hospital and later referred to Lucknow due to his critical condition. He died on the way at around 11:30 pm after losing the battle for life after five hours.
Star was the second of three children. His father, a labourer in Karnataka, rushed home upon receiving the news.
The second tragic incident took place at around 1:30 am, nearly 70 km away in Khoriasafeek village, located near the Shravasti border.
Ramadevi, who arrived at her maternal home four days earlier, was sleeping with her three children when a wolf snatched her 10-month-old daughter, Sunita, who was lying beside her.
Hearing the infant’s screams, the mother woke up and cried for help.
Villagers armed with sticks and torches launched a desperate search. After two and a half hours, they found the child’s body 800 metres away in a sugarcane field in the wee hours.
As per DFO Ram Singh Yadav, drones were deployed and combing intensified in the wilds. Three cages were placed, and villagers were advised not to leave the children alone.
However, a few forest officials noted that the pugmarks in the second incident did not match those of wolves, raising the doubt of the involvement of a different predator.
In the past three months, wolf packs in Bahraich and adjoining areas killed 10 people, most of them children, and injured at least 38 others.
The alarming surge in the incidents of man-animal conflicts prompted CM Yogi Adityanath to visit the district and issue orders permitting the killing of the man-eater predators.
Four wolves were shot dead. Despite intensified patrols and combing operations, fear grips the region as families keep children indoors and hoping to avert the next attack.