Wolf attacks claim lives of two kids within hours in Bahraich district in UP

LUCKNOW: Wolf attacks are sweeping through the Bahraich district and adjoining areas of central Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, two wolf attacks took place within eight hours, claiming the lives of a five-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl.

Five-year-old Star, the son of Roshan Kumar, was dragged by two wolves that came out from the adjoining fields at 4:30 pm. Star was playing in front of his house in Mallahnpurva hamlet under the Kaiserganj police station area. As per the local eyewitness account, one of two wolves clamped the kid’s neck, and the other gripped his legs. Before family members could react, the wolves dragged him towards a sugarcane field.

Villagers chased them with sticks, but the kid was mauled. He was found in a pool of blood, some 500 metres away.

"The wolves had eaten both the palms of the kid,” said a local source.

The boy was rushed from Kaiserganj CHC to Bahraich District Hospital and later referred to Lucknow due to his critical condition. He died on the way at around 11:30 pm after losing the battle for life after five hours.