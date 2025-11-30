37 Naxalites, including 12 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada; 27 of them carried Rs 65 lakh bounty

RAIPUR: A total of 37 cadres relinquished the ideology of CPI (Maoist) and surrendered in an edgy district of Dantewada, about 400 km south of Raipur, on Sunday.

Twenty-seven among them carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 65 lakh, the Dantewada police said.

In recent weeks, various districts of the Bastar division have witnessed mass surrenders of Maoist cadres.

“Under the ‘Poona Margham— Revival through Rehabilitation initiative', the Maoists are increasingly choosing the path of peace, dignity, and overall progress”, said Sundarraj Pattilingam, inspector general of police, Bastar Range.

The Maoists, after surrender, get the initial financial incentive of Rs 50,000 each. Besides, if such cadres wish to undergo skill training or set up a small business, they also receive further financial support, provided with free housing and healthcare, farm land among other amenities under the government’s surrender rehabilitation policy.