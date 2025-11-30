400 Indian passengers stranded due to Ditwah evacuated from Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: At least 400 Indian nationals stranded at the Colombo airport following the extreme weather conditions in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, were sent back home on Sunday.

Around 150 of them were sent back to Delhi aboard flight C130 while 250 of them were sent to Trivandrum on flight IL 76 from the Bandaranaike International Airport here, Sri Lankan officials said.

Both the aircraft had arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday carrying food and humanitarian aid for flash floods victims.

As Sri Lanka battled the aftermath of the powerful cyclone Ditwah, Acting High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Dr Satyanjal Pandey, met stranded compatriots at the Colombo airport on Saturday.

The Indian High Commission provided food and water to those who needed it, and also assured the stranded Indians that New Delhi will facilitate their swift travel back home.

Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency throughout the island nation after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread devastation as it left a trail of destruction and damage to infrastructure.

There was widespread flooding, landslides and severe service disruptions, including flight cancellations.

The island nation is a popular tourist destination for Indians.