Ahead of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, PM Modi urges people to learn Tamil

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, not only described Tamil as a great language and the pride of India, but also spoke about a range of the country’s achievements across several fields, including scientific advancements from space to the ground level, agriculture, honey production as an economically empowering subsidiary agro-initiative, and other sectors including tourism.
India’s growing strength in the drone and defence sectors, as well as religious activities such as the Geeta Mahotsava and hoisting Dharmadhwaja atop Ram temple, also featured prominently in PM Modi’s broadcast.
Focusing on the upcoming fourth edition of the Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, commencing on December 2, this year, PM Modi urged citizens to participate and learn the Tamil language.
In Tamil, he reiterated “Tamil Kalachaaram Uyarvanad, Tamil Moli Uyarvanad, Tamil Indiavin Perumidam” (Tamil culture is great, Tamil language is great, Tamil is the pride of India).
"This year's Kashi-Tamil Sangamam has a very interesting theme. Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam," Modi said.
He also described the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam as an important platform for all those associated with the Tamil language.
"Whenever one speaks to the people of Kashi they always say that they enjoy being a part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. Here they get the opportunity to learn something new and meet new people,” Modi emphasised, urging people to learn Tamil.
"I urge all of you to be a part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. Along with this, do consider other platforms as well, that strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat',” he asserted.
Speaking about India’s achievements, Modi informed listeners that the country has reached a major milestone in food grain production.
“The country has also achieved a major milestone in the agricultural sector. India has set a historic record with food grain production of 357 million tonnes. Three hundred and fifty-seven million tonnes! Compared to 10 years ago, India's food grain production has increased by a 100 million tonnes,” he claimed.
He also highlighted India’s rise in honey production. Quoting figures, he said, “Today, India is setting new records in honey production. 11 years ago, honey production in the country was 76 thousand metric tons. It has now increased to more than 1.5 lakh metric tons.”
He added that honey exports have risen more than threefold in recent years, and under the Honey Mission programme, Khadi Gramodyog has distributed more than 2.25 lakh bee-boxes.
Promoting wider adoption of ‘Vocal for Local’, the Prime Minister stated that during foreign trips, he presents India’s locally crafted products as gifts on behalf of the country, reiterating his commitment to the initiative.
Referring to his recent tour to South Africa for the G-20 summit, he said the sentiment of ‘Vocal for Local’ was reflected in the gifts he presented to world leaders.
"During the G-20, I presented a bronze statue of Nataraja to the president of South Africa. This is a wonderful example of Chola-era craftsmanship, rooted in the cultural heritage of Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu," he said.
He added that the Canadian Prime Minister received a silver horse replica showcasing Udaipur’s craftsmanship, while the Japanese Prime Minister was presented with a silver Buddha replica featuring the intricacies of the renowned silver crafts of Telangana and Karimnagar.
He noted that the Italian Prime Minister was gifted a silver mirror with floral motifs, showcasing the traditional metal craftsmanship of Karimnagar, while the Australian Prime Minister received a brass urli, an exquisite craft from Mannar in Kerala.
Explaining the rationale behind these gifts, he said, “My aim was to make the world aware of Indian crafts, art, and traditions and to provide a global platform to the talent of our artisans”.
He also highlighted the drone show, the Gita Mahotsava, space start-ups, the 150th year of Vande Mataram, Constitution Day celebrations, and the hoisting of the 'Dharmadhwaja' atop the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, among other notable developments in November.
Mentioning about his recent visit to Coimbatore, PM praised South India’s progress in this area. “I was deeply impressed by the efforts being made in South India towards natural farming. Natural farming has been a part of India's ancient traditions, and it is our duty to continuously promote it to protect Mother Earth”, he remarked.
He shared information for those interested in Navy-related tourism and winter tourism. Touching on growing craze for winter tourism, PM Modi said, “Our country also possesses every potential for winter tourism. We have mountains, culture, and endless possibilities for adventure. These days, winter tourism in Uttarakhand is attracting a lot of people in places like Auli, Munsyari, Chopta, and Deyara”.