Ahead of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, PM Modi urges people to learn Tamil

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, not only described Tamil as a great language and the pride of India, but also spoke about a range of the country’s achievements across several fields, including scientific advancements from space to the ground level, agriculture, honey production as an economically empowering subsidiary agro-initiative, and other sectors including tourism.

India’s growing strength in the drone and defence sectors, as well as religious activities such as the Geeta Mahotsava and hoisting Dharmadhwaja atop Ram temple, also featured prominently in PM Modi’s broadcast.

Focusing on the upcoming fourth edition of the Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, commencing on December 2, this year, PM Modi urged citizens to participate and learn the Tamil language.

In Tamil, he reiterated “Tamil Kalachaaram Uyarvanad, Tamil Moli Uyarvanad, Tamil Indiavin Perumidam” (Tamil culture is great, Tamil language is great, Tamil is the pride of India).

"This year's Kashi-Tamil Sangamam has a very interesting theme. Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam," Modi said.

He also described the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam as an important platform for all those associated with the Tamil language.

"Whenever one speaks to the people of Kashi they always say that they enjoy being a part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. Here they get the opportunity to learn something new and meet new people,” Modi emphasised, urging people to learn Tamil.

"I urge all of you to be a part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. Along with this, do consider other platforms as well, that strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat',” he asserted.