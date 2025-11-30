CM Omar Abdullah, LG Sinha deny issuing orders; who is driving demolition campaign in J&K?

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha have denied issuing demolition orders on several properties in the Narwal area, raising serious concerns regarding the action carried out by Jammu Development Authority (JDA).
Among the structures demolished during the "anti-encroachment" drive on Thursday was a house of a local journalist, Arfaz Daing, who runs the digital news portal Nees Seher India.
“We had been living here for 40 years,” Arfaz said.
A day earlier, the demolition drive was carried out in Kangan in central Kashmir.The demolition drives have evoked strong condemnation and criticism from civil society members and political leaders.
Incidentally, both the elected government of CM Omar Abdullah and the administration of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha have distanced themselves from the demolition drive.
CM Omar Abdullah told media persons that bulldozers were not used at his direction.
“That officer (JDA Commissioner) is not my appointee. At least if they had to use a bulldozer, they should have consulted the concerned minister and taken him into confidence,” he said.
He said the government did not support illegal encroachment but selectively targeting one community to malign the elected government was wrong.
“Had there been no interference in the elected government’s affairs, how was the bulldozer used?” he asked.
Senior J&K BJP leader Ravindra Raina, who visited Daing’s family to express solidarity, insisted that Lt Governor’s administration had no role in issuing demolition orders.
“I have spoken to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who conveyed that no official from his administration had authorised use of bulldozers in this case,” he said.
“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building houses of people under PM Awas Yojana. Our government has constructed thousands and lakhs of houses for the poor. We are not among those who demolish houses,” the BJP leader said and assured the family of all possible support.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary also visited journalist Daing’s residence yesterday and said JDA has to explain who ordered demolition at the home of journalist Arfaz Daing.
He said the CM has already stated that the government did not approve this step, so the JDA must clarify whose instructions they followed.
“The government will act against anyone responsible for unlawful orders,” he said and promised a full inquiry. The opposition Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Lone said, “In the context of counter claims about who actually ordered demolitions, can sahib please issue a written order that henceforth no demolition is allowed until intimated to CM office and cleared by the CM office’”.
“Any demolition undertaken after such an order will be in breach of the law. And the concerned officer or officers will face the consequences of breaking the law. If not today, for sure at a future date,” Sajad posted on X.
PDP MLA Waheed Para in a post on X said, “One question remains unanswered — who is driving this eviction and demolition campaign in J&K?”
In another post, the PDP MLA said, “Turning families landless is exactly why the PDP’s Land Rights & Anti-Bulldozer Bill was so important. A bill rejected by NC and BJP in the J&K Assembly, a vote that ignored the pain of people losing homes, land and dignity.
Former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu in a post on X said, “BJP leaders say they don’t support demotion. The NC Government says they were not informed, nor permission sought. Conclusion - Nobody demolished Arfaz Daing’s house. The house demolished itself.”