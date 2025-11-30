CM Omar Abdullah, LG Sinha deny issuing orders; who is driving demolition campaign in J&K?

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha have denied issuing demolition orders on several properties in the Narwal area, raising serious concerns regarding the action carried out by Jammu Development Authority (JDA).

Among the structures demolished during the "anti-encroachment" drive on Thursday was a house of a local journalist, Arfaz Daing, who runs the digital news portal Nees Seher India.

“We had been living here for 40 years,” Arfaz said.

A day earlier, the demolition drive was carried out in Kangan in central Kashmir.The demolition drives have evoked strong condemnation and criticism from civil society members and political leaders.

Incidentally, both the elected government of CM Omar Abdullah and the administration of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha have distanced themselves from the demolition drive.

CM Omar Abdullah told media persons that bulldozers were not used at his direction.

“That officer (JDA Commissioner) is not my appointee. At least if they had to use a bulldozer, they should have consulted the concerned minister and taken him into confidence,” he said.

He said the government did not support illegal encroachment but selectively targeting one community to malign the elected government was wrong.

“Had there been no interference in the elected government’s affairs, how was the bulldozer used?” he asked.