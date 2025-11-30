DGCA issues guidelines for airlines to handle winter fog, mist

NEW DELHI: To ensure flyers across the country have a safe air journey this winter when fog and mist envelop the skies, causing low visibility, the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has come out with a set of guidelines to be followed by all airlines. Flight operators are now individually preparing a detailed plan to be submitted to the DGCA on how each one of them is prepared to handle the upcoming harsh weather conditions across different airports.

An airline source told TNIE that the two months from December 10, 2025 to February 10, 2026, have been announced as the fog period for this winter.

Another source shared five key guidelines that the regulator wants airlines to adhere to when operating in low visibility. "The regulator mandates that only aircrafts that are compliant with CAT-II and CAT-III categories with pilot trained to operate under conditions of poor visibility be allowed to fly during the fog period," he said. CAT-II and CAT-III are categories of Instrument Landing System, which guide the pilots to land in low visibility conditions. CAT-II facilitates aircraft to land when the visibility is 1200 metres or using special equipment, it can allow landing even when the visibility is very low, like 300 metres only.

CAT-III equipment facilitates landing when the visibility is 200 metres or even 0 metres with specific equipment and procedures.

The regulator has also called for "Mandatory rostering of qualified flight crew for fog-prone airports," the source added.

The regulator has asked airlines to communicate delays or diversions immediately to passengers.