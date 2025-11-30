Election Commission extends SIR schedule by a week, draft rolls now due December 16

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories by one week.

The poll panel said the distribution of enumeration forms will now continue until December 11, instead of the earlier deadline of December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16, replacing the earlier date of December 9. The final voters’ list is now scheduled for February 14, 2026, instead of February 7.

The EC had initiated the SIR exercise in these states and UTs on November 4, aiming to update electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

The revised schedule also includes rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations by December 11, upgradation of control tables from December 12 to 15, and a claims and objections period from December 16 to January 15, 2026. Final checking of electoral rolls and obtaining the Commission’s permission for publication will be completed by February 10.