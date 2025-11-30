Election Commission extends SIR schedule by a week, draft rolls now due December 16

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories by one week.
The poll panel said the distribution of enumeration forms will now continue until December 11, instead of the earlier deadline of December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16, replacing the earlier date of December 9. The final voters’ list is now scheduled for February 14, 2026, instead of February 7.
The EC had initiated the SIR exercise in these states and UTs on November 4, aiming to update electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.
The revised schedule also includes rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations by December 11, upgradation of control tables from December 12 to 15, and a claims and objections period from December 16 to January 15, 2026. Final checking of electoral rolls and obtaining the Commission’s permission for publication will be completed by February 10.
The extension comes amid concerns over the time required for the large-scale enumeration exercise.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari reacted to the decision saying , “Extending SIR by one week means the EC realises that this exercise cannot be completed in such a short period.”
The party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha told reporters that the EC and the Election Commission should shed ego and hold the exercise as per the schedule of 2003 when the last such exercise was held.
"The opposition parties feel that if no discussion is held on SIR, this means the government does not want Parliament to function," Tiwari told reporters after the government held an all-party meeting with leaders of various parties ahead of the Winter session of Parliament beginning December 1.
He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not fulfilling his responsibility by skipping the discussion in Parliament, despite being present at the House.
The SIR forms part of the Election Commission’s drive to keep electoral rolls accurate, current, and comprehensive, especially ahead of key state elections. The extension gives voters extra time to check their details, raise objections, or update their entries in the voter list.