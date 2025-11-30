Fresh FIR filed against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case on ED complaint; Congress cries vendetta

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has registered a fresh FIR against them and six others in the decade-old National Herald money laundering case.

The FIR, registered on October 3, 2025, follows a detailed complaint from Shiv Kumar Gupta, Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate’s Headquarters Investigation Unit, and invokes charges of criminal conspiracy, dishonest misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

On November 29, 2025, the Rouse Avenue Court postponed its decision on whether to take cognizance of the ED’s chargesheet, deferring the order to December 16 and observing that the accused have a “right to be heard” before any decision is taken.

According to the FIR, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Young Indian, Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd, Sunil Bhandari and Associated Journals Ltd have been named as accused. Except for Sam Pitroda, who now resides in Oak Brook, Illinois, all others are residents of India.

The FIR alleges an elaborate criminal conspiracy to fraudulently take over properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited, the original publisher of the National Herald. It states that this takeover was executed by Young Indian, in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi held controlling stakes, for a “paltry sum of Rs 50 lakhs only.”

It details how the All India Congress Committee gave cumulative loans of Rs 90.21 crore to AJL between 2002–03 and 2010–11 and treated the amount as non-recoverable despite AJL holding valuable properties. The FIR states: "The scheme of fraud was executed by Young Indian purchasing from AICC the right to recover the loan of Rs. 90.21 cr. (given by AICC to AJL) for a paltry sum of Rs. 50 lakhs and simultaneously, AJL converted the outstanding loan of Rs. 90.21 crore into 9.02 crore equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each in favour of Young Indian, thereby defrauding shareholders of AJL on one hand and also the public donors of AICC by dishonestly inducing AICC to forego its valuable right to recover Rs. 90 Crore advanced to AJL."

The FIR says AJL shareholders were cheated as their shareholding was diluted when Young Indian was issued 99% of the company’s shares. It adds: "ED investigation reveals that, Young Indian was effectively controlled by Sh. Rahul Gandhi and Smt. Sonia Gandhi since they together held 76% of shares through a well-thought-out conspiracy."

Young Indian was incorporated on November 23, 2010 with a capital of Rs 5 lakh, and through transfers and allotments, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi each came to hold 38% of its shares. Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey were the original shareholders with 550 shares each. On January 22, 2011, fresh allotments and transfers brought in Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as 38% shareholders each, while Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes received 12% each.