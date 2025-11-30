Defence minister Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Kiran Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ram Gopal Yadav, Tiruchi Siva and others during the Al party meeting at Parliament house in New Delhi on Sunday.
Government meets floor leaders of parties ahead of Parliament's Winter session

Winter session to open Monday with only 15 sittings; opposition calls it a ‘brief session’
Published on

NEW DELHI: An all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Winter session of Parliament is underway here on Sunday where the opposition is likely to rake up various issues, including Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the Delhi blast and foreign policy matters that it wants to raise in both Houses.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and his deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal are representing the government, the opposition is being represented by Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Pramod Tiwari (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Derek O'Brien (TMC) and E T Mohammed Bashir (IUML).

Union minister J P Nadda represents the BJP. He is the BJP president as well as Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Manoj Jha of the RJD, Harsimrat Kaur of the SAD and Sanjay Jha of the JD(U) are also attending the meet.

The customary meeting has been convened to ensure smooth functioning of the two Houses during the session where several new bills are planned to be introduced.

The Winter session commences on Monday and will conclude on December 19.

There will be a total of 15 sittings in the session which has been dubbed as a "brief session" by the opposition.

Usually, Parliament sessions have 20 sittings.

