Land dispute turns killer in MP’s Tikamgarh, three middle-aged siblings murdered

BHOPAL: Three brothers aged between 35 and 44 years were reportedly killed when a dispute pertaining to ownership of an agricultural land turned violent in Simara Khurd village of Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district on Sunday.

The three brothers, identified as Chaturbhuj (35), Paramlal (37) and Balram Lodhi (44), were killed after a group of men and women armed with sharp-edged weapons attacked them in Simara Khurd village under Jatara police station area.

Four more members of the Lodhi community family, including Chaturbhuj’s wife Rekha Lodhi, their 17-year-old son Karan, Paramlal’s wife Chunnibai and 7-year-old daughter Sneha were injured while trying to save the three siblings during the attack.

The condition of all four injured is stated critical at the Tikamgarh district hospital.

A case has been registered under BNS Sections against seven persons, including two women. As per Tikamgarh police sources, at least two suspects have been detained for questioning.

The incident happened when the three brothers tried to stop the rival group from cultivating on the disputed six bighas of agricultural land.

According to Laxmi Prasad Lodhi, the brother of the three deceased siblings, the concerned land was originally owned by their uncle Ghanshyam, who had no kids. After Ghanshyam’s death, his nephews inherited the land, but the other group got the land fraudulently transferred in their name.