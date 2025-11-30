Rival groups open fire at wedding ceremony in Punjab, two guests killed

LUDHIANA: Rival groups opened fire at a wedding ceremony at Pakhowal road here, leaving two persons dead and another injured, police said on Sunday.

The two groups invited for the wedding ceremony on Saturday night had an old enmity. While one group was led by Shubham Motta, the other one was led by Ankur. Both have multiple FIRs registered against them.

At the wedding ceremony, they came face to face with each other. Initially, they argued over some issue which soon escalated into a clash.

Some persons at the wedding intervened and tried to pacify them but in vain, police said.

Thereafter, they opened indiscriminate fire at each other with police, saying 20-25 rounds were fired at the wedding venue.

During the exchange of fire, two wedding guests identified as Vasu Chopra and Neeru died.The accused managed to flee after the incident.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said two guests, who sustained bullet injuries, were taken to a hospital where they succumbed.

He further said six persons have been rounded up and six to seven more are yet to be held.

Sharma said the marriage hall where the incident took place has been sealed.