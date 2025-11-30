SIR: BLO dies by suicide in UP's Moradabad, final note blames work pressure

MORADABAD: A 46-year-old booth-level officer (BLO) hanged himself in the storage room of his home here in Baheri village because of work pressure, police said on Sunday.

Sarvesh Singh was an assistant teacher and was posted in a school in Bhagatpur Tanda village.

He was assigned the duty of a BLO on October 7.

It was his first time working as a BLO.

According to police, around 4 am, Sarvesh's wife Babli found that her husband had hanged himself.

In a suicide note Sarvesh confessed to feeling suffocated and said there was not enough time for the job he had been given.

"BLO Sarvesh Singh has committed suicide and has left behind a suicide note stating that the he is unable to cope with the burden of BLO duty. His body has been sent for post-mortem," Circle Officer (Thakurdwara) Ashish Pratap Singh said.