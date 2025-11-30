Some Bharatiya people don't know our own languages: RSS chief Bhagwat

NAGPUR: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday expressed concern over the declining use of Indian languages and mother tongues, saying the situation has reached a point where "some Bharatiya people do not know our own languages".

Speaking at a book release event in Nagpur, Bhagwat appealed to society to introspect on the erosion of linguistic heritage.

"There was a time when entire communication, sharing, daily business was in Sanskrit. Now, some American professor teaches us Sanskrit, when in reality we should have been teaching it to the world. Many children today do not know some very basic and simple words and often speak at home in a mix of their mother tongue and English," he said.

"The situation has reached a point where some Bharatiya people do not know our own Indian languages," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

He maintained that English-medium education was not to blame, but the reluctance to speak Indian languages at home was aggravating the situation.

"If we speak our language properly in our home, things would be better. But we do not do it," he said.

Even seers now reach out in English, which is understandable, but still indicative of changing linguistic preferences, Bhagwat noted.