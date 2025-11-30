Three guests died in separate incidents at two wedding functions in Punjab and Haryana

CHANDIGARH: A series of violent incidents marred wedding celebrations in Punjab and Haryana. In Ludhiana, Punjab, two wedding guests -- including a woman -- were killed and another injured after a clash between two local groups led to gunfire.

In neighbouring Haryana, a professional bodybuilder was allegedly beaten to death after he confronted a group of youths reportedly harassing girls at a wedding venue.

Two people were killed, and one was injured as gunshots were fired during a brawl between two local groups at a wedding at Bath Castle resort on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A man and a woman Vasu Chopra and Neeru Chhabra, both guests at the wedding, died after receiving bullet injuries as both groups fired at least 20-25 rounds at each other.

While one group was led by Shubham Motta, the other one was led by Ankur. Both have multiple FIRs registered against them. At the wedding ceremony, they came face to face with each other.

Initially, they argued over some issue, which soon escalated into a clash. Some people at the wedding intervened and tried to pacify them, but in vain.

Thereafter, they opened indiscriminate fire at each other with the police, saying 20-25 rounds were fired at the wedding venue.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.