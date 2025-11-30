Uttarakhand BJP leader opposes mosques named after 'Babur', sparks debate

DEHRADUN: Shadab Shams, a prominent BJP leader from Uttarakhand, often known for his candid statements, has ignited a fresh controversy in the state by sharply criticising the historical figure Babur and suggesting that mosques should not be named after him.

Shams, who also serves as the Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, asserted that constructing any mosque in the name of Babur is inappropriate. He cited linguistic and cultural reasons for his argument. "The word 'Babur' primarily refers to the word used to address a tiger," Shams told TNIE. "It is the name of an animal, and naming any mosque after an animal is not appropriate. It is also disrespectful to the religion itself," he said.

Shams, counted among the top BJP leadership in the state, further emphasised that naming religious sites after individuals who are controversial or whose names cause distress to others only generates unnecessary tension in society. He clarified the Waqf Board's official stance: "The Waqf Board will oppose any attempts to construct a mosque based on a controversial person or a disputed name."

This statement comes amid recent campaigns advocating for the reconstruction of the Babri Mosque at its original site. Responding directly to these calls, Shams declared that Pasmanda Muslims vehemently oppose such ideas and campaigns.