Uttarakhand BJP leader opposes mosques named after 'Babur', sparks debate

DEHRADUN: Shadab Shams, a prominent BJP leader from Uttarakhand, often known for his candid statements, has ignited a fresh controversy in the state by sharply criticising the historical figure Babur and suggesting that mosques should not be named after him.
Shams, who also serves as the Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, asserted that constructing any mosque in the name of Babur is inappropriate. He cited linguistic and cultural reasons for his argument. "The word 'Babur' primarily refers to the word used to address a tiger," Shams told TNIE. "It is the name of an animal, and naming any mosque after an animal is not appropriate. It is also disrespectful to the religion itself," he said.
Shams, counted among the top BJP leadership in the state, further emphasised that naming religious sites after individuals who are controversial or whose names cause distress to others only generates unnecessary tension in society. He clarified the Waqf Board's official stance: "The Waqf Board will oppose any attempts to construct a mosque based on a controversial person or a disputed name."
This statement comes amid recent campaigns advocating for the reconstruction of the Babri Mosque at its original site. Responding directly to these calls, Shams declared that Pasmanda Muslims vehemently oppose such ideas and campaigns.
In an exclusive conversation with TNIE, Shams highlighted his community's commitment to national unity. "The Pasmanda community advocates for promoting peace, goodwill, and social harmony in the country," Shams stated. "They will not support any step that creates confusion or tension within society."
He concluded with a call for moderation: "To move the nation forward, it is essential to adopt a balanced perspective on religious and social issues and avoid promoting any kind of provocative statements or constructions."
The controversial remarks drew immediate responses from other Muslim leaders in the state. Naem Ahmed Qureshi, State President of the Uttarakhand Muslim Sewa Sanghthan, acknowledged the right to free speech but urged a focus on development. "Everyone has the freedom to speak, and perhaps Shadab Shams too," Qureshi remarked. "Indeed, Babur reflects tiger, courage, and valour, but we live in a civilized society. Indian Muslims are solely Indians, and such issues should be avoided; instead, we should talk about the development of our new generation."
Mufti Rais Ahmed, Chief Imam of Uttarakhand, told TNIE that the judicial process regarding the Babri Mosque has concluded. "The court's decision on the Babri Mosque has already been delivered, and that issue is finished," Mufti Ahmed stated. "Babur was not a Wali (saint); he was a king, and not a benevolent one at that. Naming a mosque after him is not appropriate according to Islam under any circumstances."