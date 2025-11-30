Uttarakhand's Gangotri National Park closes gates for winter after record-breaking tourist season

DEHRADUN: The gates of the famed Gangotri National Park and the adventurous Gartang Valley have been ceremoniously shut for the winter season, concluding a remarkably successful year for tourism in the ecologically sensitive region. Despite the impact of recent natural events, the park has not only welcomed a record number of visitors but also generated substantial revenue.
The park, a global hotspot for mountaineering and trekking, officially closed its entry points on Sunday. Officials confirmed that a total of 29,162 tourists visited the park this season, a significant figure considering disruptions caused by the recent Dharali disaster.
Harish Negi, Deputy Director of Gangotri National Park, highlighted the financial success. "The park has received a revenue of Rs 80,96,750 from entry fees alone," Negi told TNIE. This marks a significant jump from the approximately Rs 61 lakh earned in 2023 and the revenue generated in 2022 when 28,500 tourists visited. "While the Dharali disaster slightly reduced the footfall compared to initial projections, the revenue saw a marked increase," Negi added.
Tourists will now have to wait until April 1, 2026, to re-enter the park boundaries when the passes reopen. Pradeep Bisht, Range Officer for Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi, echoed the positive sentiment. "A large number of tourists flocked to the tourism destinations within the park this season. Both the number of visitors and the revenue have set new records."
The park administration remains vigilant even during the closure. Over 50 camera traps have been installed across the area to monitor the activities of rare wildlife, including the snow leopard, Argali sheep, bear, and red fox, which inhabit this vast area spanning 1,553 sq km up to 7,000 meters.
The closure ceremonies took place at key entry points: the Kankhu Barrier, the Bhairavghati Barrier, and the Lanka Bridge Barrier leading to Gartang. The Gartang Valley, a thrilling attraction situated near the India-China border, also saw high footfall, as did the popular trekking routes to Gaumukh and Tapovan.
Even the number of foreign mountaineers was deemed satisfactory. Gartang Valley, renowned for its precarious, stepped pathway, also concluded its season successfully. Historian Jai Singh Rawat provided context on this engineering marvel to TNIE. "The world's most dangerous path, carved into the steep Himalayan hillside in the Nelang Valley, was constructed by Pathans from Peshawar around the 17th century, nearly 300 years ago," Rawat explained. This approximately 150-meter-long wooden staircase, built at an altitude of 11,000 feet, stands as a testament to the historical India-Tibet trade route.