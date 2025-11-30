Uttarakhand's Gangotri National Park closes gates for winter after record-breaking tourist season

DEHRADUN: The gates of the famed Gangotri National Park and the adventurous Gartang Valley have been ceremoniously shut for the winter season, concluding a remarkably successful year for tourism in the ecologically sensitive region. Despite the impact of recent natural events, the park has not only welcomed a record number of visitors but also generated substantial revenue.

The park, a global hotspot for mountaineering and trekking, officially closed its entry points on Sunday. Officials confirmed that a total of 29,162 tourists visited the park this season, a significant figure considering disruptions caused by the recent Dharali disaster.

Harish Negi, Deputy Director of Gangotri National Park, highlighted the financial success. "The park has received a revenue of Rs 80,96,750 from entry fees alone," Negi told TNIE. This marks a significant jump from the approximately Rs 61 lakh earned in 2023 and the revenue generated in 2022 when 28,500 tourists visited. "While the Dharali disaster slightly reduced the footfall compared to initial projections, the revenue saw a marked increase," Negi added.

Tourists will now have to wait until April 1, 2026, to re-enter the park boundaries when the passes reopen. Pradeep Bisht, Range Officer for Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi, echoed the positive sentiment. "A large number of tourists flocked to the tourism destinations within the park this season. Both the number of visitors and the revenue have set new records."