'You don't even get Rs 100 from your husbands': BJP minister cites 'Ladki Bahin,' asks women to be 'loyal' to Fadnavis

Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Jaykumar Gore on Saturday urged women voters to remain "loyal" to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the upcoming civic body polls, citing the government's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme.

Addressing a poll rally in Solapur, the state Rural Development Minister advised women to accept money from whoever offers it, but to vote only for the BJP-led alliance.

"You don't even get Rs 100 from your husbands. Devabhau (Fadnavis) introduced the Ladki Bahin Yojana and gave you Rs 1,500. If he is not in power, the money will stop coming into your accounts," he told women at the gathering.

"Take money from anyone; it does not matter. But don't vote for them. When you cast your votes, don't forget the Rs 1,500 given by Devabhau. Stay loyal," he said.