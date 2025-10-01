Cabinet approves opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, over 86,000 students to benefit

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) which would benefit over 86,000 students, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Out of the 57 new KVs, seven will be sponsored by the Union Home Ministry, and the rest by state governments.

Twenty of the newly approved KVs are proposed to be opened in districts where no KV presently exists despite a significant number of Central Government employees.

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas under Civil sector across the country to facilitate the educational needs of the wards of increased number of central government employees," Vaishnaw said at a press conference.

The total estimated requirement of funds for establishment of the 57 new KVs is Rs 5862.55 crore spread over a period of nine years from 2026-27.

This includes capital expenditure component of Rs 2585.52 crore and operational expenditure of Rs 3277.03 crore.

It is worthwhile to note that as exemplar schools for National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, for the first time, these 57 KVs have been sanctioned with Balvatikas -- three years of foundational stage (pre-primary).