Coaching not needed for exams, says UPSC chief during centenary celebration

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), marking the commencement of its centenary year on Wednesday, unveiled its new logo and centenary emblem to celebrate 100 years of legacy, along with launching the “My UPSC Portal.”
Dr Ajay Kumar, the current UPSC chairman, who has introduced significant changes in the commission’s systems and services through creative ideas and their implementation, outlined a forward-looking vision for the commission’s role in nation-building. Notably, for the first time, UPSC has begun directly interacting with civil service aspirants across the country through a virtual town hall led by its chairman.
During this interaction, Dr Kumar highlighted several initiatives and stated that the UPSC syllabus is designed in such a way that coaching is not necessary. He further stressed that UPSC has adopted a strong stance with a zero-tolerance policy towards cheating.
In a LinkedIn post, Ajay Kumar wrote, “Excited about organising UPSC town halls for the first time. Aspirants from across the country can directly connect with me on October 1 on the YouTube channel of DD News from 12 to 1 pm.” He also announced that UPSC will strengthen its engagement with aspirants through initiatives such as the anecdote portal “My UPSC Interview” and by unveiling new visual identities in the form of the UPSC and centenary logos.
He emphasised that UPSC is focused on modernisation that extends beyond examination systems, aiming to build stronger connections with the youth and ensuring that the values of merit, transparency, and service remain enduring commitments for the future.
Highlighting the objectives of the centenary year, Dr Kumar said that UPSC will work more closely with state public service commissions, share best practices, and strengthen feedback mechanisms to make its selection process more inclusive and responsive. He also underlined inclusivity, digital transformation, and engagement with a new generation of aspirants as key priorities, noting that a large share of candidates now come from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
“With increasing use of digital tools and AI, the Commission is preparing itself to meet the expectations of Gen-Z and future aspirants, while continuing to uphold its core values of fairness, transparency, and integrity,” Dr Kumar remarked.
As part of the centenary year activities, UPSC also launched a dedicated anecdote portal, “My UPSC Interview: From Dream to Reality.” The initiative invites serving and retired civil servants to share their experiences of appearing before the UPSC interview board.
“The submissions, to be made by December 31, 2025, will capture the defining moments of candidates’ journeys into public service. A compilation of selected entries will be published during the centenary year in 2026,” an official said.