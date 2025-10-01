Coaching not needed for exams, says UPSC chief during centenary celebration

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), marking the commencement of its centenary year on Wednesday, unveiled its new logo and centenary emblem to celebrate 100 years of legacy, along with launching the “My UPSC Portal.”

Dr Ajay Kumar, the current UPSC chairman, who has introduced significant changes in the commission’s systems and services through creative ideas and their implementation, outlined a forward-looking vision for the commission’s role in nation-building. Notably, for the first time, UPSC has begun directly interacting with civil service aspirants across the country through a virtual town hall led by its chairman.

During this interaction, Dr Kumar highlighted several initiatives and stated that the UPSC syllabus is designed in such a way that coaching is not necessary. He further stressed that UPSC has adopted a strong stance with a zero-tolerance policy towards cheating.

In a LinkedIn post, Ajay Kumar wrote, “Excited about organising UPSC town halls for the first time. Aspirants from across the country can directly connect with me on October 1 on the YouTube channel of DD News from 12 to 1 pm.” He also announced that UPSC will strengthen its engagement with aspirants through initiatives such as the anecdote portal “My UPSC Interview” and by unveiling new visual identities in the form of the UPSC and centenary logos.

He emphasised that UPSC is focused on modernisation that extends beyond examination systems, aiming to build stronger connections with the youth and ensuring that the values of merit, transparency, and service remain enduring commitments for the future.