Crimes against children in India rise nearly tenfold since 2005: NCRB data

NEW DELHI: Crimes against children in India have risen nearly tenfold since 2005, with cases reaching an all-time high of 1,77,335 in 2023, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The report revealed that on average, a crime was committed against a child every three minutes last year. Compared to 2022, crimes against children recorded an increase of 9.16%.

According to the NCRB, a total of 1,77,335 cases of crimes against children were reported in 2023, marking a significant jump from the 18,700 cases documented in 2005.

The upward trend accelerated after 2012–13, dipped temporarily during the COVID-19 years (2019–20), and has since surged again, reaching its peak in 2023. Projections suggest that the figures could cross 2.5 lakh in the near future.

The analysis by CRY (Child Rights and You), an NGO working for the health, education and safety of children, showed that two out of every five crimes against children—mostly girls—were categorised as sexual offences.

As many as 70,053 cases of sexual offences involving children were recorded in 2023, up from 66,996 in 2022, indicating a 5% rise. On average, 486 crimes were committed against children every day in 2023, with around 192 cases of sexual offences reported daily.

The rate of cognisable crimes against children also increased from 36.6 in 2022 to 39.9 in 2023.

Data further revealed that the top two categories of crimes against children in 2023 were kidnapping and abduction, and sexual offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012.

A total of 79,884 cases were registered under kidnapping and abduction, accounting for 45.05% of all crimes against children. Meanwhile, 67,694 cases—38.17% of the total—were booked under POCSO-related offences.