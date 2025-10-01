CRPF jawan dies from snake bite in Saranda forests of Jharkhand

RANCHI: A CRPF Jawan died after being bitten by a snake during anti-Maoist operation in Saranda jungles in West Singhbhum.
According to the information received from Jharkhand Police Headquarters, 209 Cobra Battalion was on a search operation against Maoists in the forests of Chhota Nagara in Saranda.
Meanwhile, a venomous snake bit Constable Sandeep Kumar, hailing from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.
Upon receiving information about the snake bite, he was immediately rescued from the forest and taken to a hospital in Kolebira, but Sandeep Kumar wasdeclared dead during treatment.
The dead-body of the deceased is being brought by road to Ranchi, where he will be given a final salute. After that, his body will be sent to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.
Chaibasa SP Amit Renu also confirmed that the incident took place during the anti-Maoist operation in Saranda forests.
“After the incident, the jawan was evacuated from the jungles and admitted to a hospital, but unfortunately his life could not be saved,” said the SP. He was informed about the death of the jawan at about 9 am, he added.
Notably, snakes, scorpions, mosquitoes and lightning have proven to be more challenging than the Maoists.
According to the SP, several incidents of snake bite has taken place earlier during the anti-Maoist drives in Saranda forests.
Sources in police headquarters informed that this is likely the second such death of CRPF personnel due to snake bite in Saranda forests.
Notably, several jawans have lost their lives due to Malaria during anti-Maoist operations in Saranda jungles of West Singbhum.
Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, participated in several Maoist operations while serving with the 209 Cobra Battalion.