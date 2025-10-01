CRPF jawan dies from snake bite in Saranda forests of Jharkhand

RANCHI: A CRPF Jawan died after being bitten by a snake during anti-Maoist operation in Saranda jungles in West Singhbhum.

According to the information received from Jharkhand Police Headquarters, 209 Cobra Battalion was on a search operation against Maoists in the forests of Chhota Nagara in Saranda.

Meanwhile, a venomous snake bit Constable Sandeep Kumar, hailing from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

Upon receiving information about the snake bite, he was immediately rescued from the forest and taken to a hospital in Kolebira, but Sandeep Kumar wasdeclared dead during treatment.

The dead-body of the deceased is being brought by road to Ranchi, where he will be given a final salute. After that, his body will be sent to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.