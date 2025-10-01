Dowry cases rise by 14pc in 2023; over 6,100 women killed: NCRB report shows

NEW DELHI: Cases registered under dowry-related crimes saw a 14 per cent increase in 2023, with more than 15,000 cases recorded across the country and over 6,100 deaths reported through the year, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The NCRB's 'Crime in India 2023' report said 15,489 cases were registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act in 2023 -- up from 13,479 in 2022 and 13,568 in 2021.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of cases under the Act at 7,151, followed by Bihar (3,665) and Karnataka (2,322).