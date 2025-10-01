First assured transit time container train between Delhi & Kolkata from today

NEW DELHI: The Railway Board is set to launch its first assured transit time (ATT) container train service on Wednesday between Delhi’s Tughlakabad and Kolkata’s Shalimar via Agra and Kanpur.

The Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday that the train will have a guaranteed transit time of 120 hours. This development is seen as a significant milestone in the logistics sector.

The service, being introduced on a pilot basis, will be operated by the Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR). It will connect four Inland Container Depots (ICDs) along the route: Tughlakabad (TICD), Agra (ICDY), Kanpur (ICDG), and Kolkata (CTKR/CTCS).

The train will initially have a bi-weekly schedule, departing every Wednesday and Saturday. A railway statement noted, “A unique feature of this service is the hub-and-spoke cargo facility at Agra and Kanpur, enabling efficient cargo aggregation for a wider catchment area.”

A railway official said, “The guaranteed transit time will mark a milestone in the logistics sector by delivering the consignments on time as per its schedule.” The Ministry also noted that customers will benefit from a waiver of empty wagon haulage charges between Tughlakabad and Kanpur. Officials clarified that if the train or some containers are empty between the starting point and Kanpur, customers will not be charged extra.

Outlining the objectives of this ATT service, the Railway said, “The pilot project is expected to provide multiple advantages to customers, including door-to-door assured and reliable delivery for time-sensitive cargo, a competitive alternative to road transport, enhanced connectivity for northern hinterland cargo, and priority benefits for early adopters.”

The Ministry added that the service supports sustainability by encouraging a shift from road to rail, reducing the carbon footprint, and aligning with India’s commitment to green logistics. “Through this initiative, Indian Railways and CONCOR reaffirm their focus on customer-centric, reliable, and sustainable logistics solutions,” the ministry said.