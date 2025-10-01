Five convicted after 13 years in Roorkee bridge collapse that killed three in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In a significant ruling highlighting accountability in public works, a local court in Roorkee has convicted five individuals in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge in 2012, which resulted in the deaths of three construction workers.

Judicial Magistrate Shivani Nahar sentenced the five accused to two years of rigorous imprisonment each, along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The incident occurred on the morning of February 4, 2012, when the under-construction footbridge over the Ganga Canal near the Roorkee Municipal Corporation suddenly collapsed, plunging into the water and killing three labourers working on the structure.

The case began following a complaint by one of the surviving workers, Haider Ali. He stated that he and four colleagues, Shamim, Jishan, Murali, and Dheer Singh, were working on the bridge when it collapsed. One worker, Qurban, was on leave that day. Jishan (resident of Bedpur, Bhagwanpur), Dheer Singh (resident of Shankarapuri, Roorkee), and Shamim (resident of Najibabad, Bijnor, UP) drowned in the accident.