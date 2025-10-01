Gangster Atiq’s son Ali Ahmed shifted to Jhansi district jail amid tight security

LUCKNOW: Gangster-turned-politician late Atiq Ahmed's son, Ali Ahmed, was transferred from Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj to Jhansi Jail on Wednesday morning. Around 20 police personnel, including four ORT members and a PAC section, accompanied Ali in the prison van as the convoy left Naini at 6.10 am.
The transfer was ordered by the state government, according to Jail Superintendent Vijay Vikram Singh. Ali had been imprisoned in Naini Central Jail for 38 months after he surrendered in court on July 30, 2022. He faces charges of extorting Rs 5 crore from a Prayagraj property dealer, Zeeshan, also known as Janu.
As per the jail authorities, Ali was moved following two major incidents in Naini Jail. On June 17, 2025, cash was recovered from his barrack, prompting action which resulted in the suspension of Deputy Jailer Kanti Devi and a head warder while Ali was transferred to the high-security “Fansi Ghar” (Gallows House) barrack. Monitoring of Ali was intensified from the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Lucknow.
A few days later, Ali was caught on CCTV, handing cash to a warder, reinforcing the decision for his transfer. Ali is also an accused in the sensational Umesh Pal murder case of 2023. Police alleged that he conspired with his younger brother, Asad, and other family members to target Umesh Pal, the main witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Other accused in the case include Ali’s elder brother Umar, father Atiq, and uncle Ashraf.
Naini Central Jail once served as a refuge for Atiq-Ashraf gang members. Before the Yogi government, Atiq held court inside the jail and even built a badminton court for his associates. Meals were prepared outside the barracks and delivered to them, and Atiq would issue instructions over the phone. Ali’s recent case highlights the transformation of Naini Jail’s administration. Strict measures have been taken to curb special privileges and prevent corruption or manipulation within the facility.