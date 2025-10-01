Gangster Atiq’s son Ali Ahmed shifted to Jhansi district jail amid tight security

LUCKNOW: Gangster-turned-politician late Atiq Ahmed's son, Ali Ahmed, was transferred from Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj to Jhansi Jail on Wednesday morning. Around 20 police personnel, including four ORT members and a PAC section, accompanied Ali in the prison van as the convoy left Naini at 6.10 am.

The transfer was ordered by the state government, according to Jail Superintendent Vijay Vikram Singh. Ali had been imprisoned in Naini Central Jail for 38 months after he surrendered in court on July 30, 2022. He faces charges of extorting Rs 5 crore from a Prayagraj property dealer, Zeeshan, also known as Janu.

As per the jail authorities, Ali was moved following two major incidents in Naini Jail. On June 17, 2025, cash was recovered from his barrack, prompting action which resulted in the suspension of Deputy Jailer Kanti Devi and a head warder while Ali was transferred to the high-security “Fansi Ghar” (Gallows House) barrack. Monitoring of Ali was intensified from the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Lucknow.