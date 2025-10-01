Gujarat Congress to launch 'vote chor gadi chod’ campaign, targets five crore signatures

AHMEDABAD: Congress has turned “vote theft” into its biggest poll weapon in Gujarat. After Rahul Gandhi’s explosive charge of electoral fraud nationwide, the Gujarat Congress will launch a state-wide “Vote Chor Gadi Chod” door-to-door signature campaign from October 3, targeting five crore signatures to expose alleged rigging and duplicate voter lists.

The storm over “vote theft” is now set to blow across Gujarat, with the Congress converting the allegation into a mass political movement. After Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of systematic electoral fraud in the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra and Haryana elections, the Gujarat Congress has decided to hammer the issue straight into the heart of Surat politics.

On Thursday, October 3, Congress will roll out a massive state-wide door-to-door drive branded as the “Vote Chor Gadi Chod” signature campaign. From Surat to Rajkot, from Ahmedabad to Vadodara, and across all Gujarat party workers will knock on doors, demanding people’s signatures to declare that “vote theft must end and voter lists must be cleaned.”

At a press conference in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda declared, “In a democracy, every citizen’s vote has equal value, be it the Prime Minister, the President, or a common man. But under BJP rule, the Election Commission, once autonomous, has turned into a puppet. Gujarat Congress has already exposed 30,000 fake and duplicate names in just one constituency.” He added that Rahul Gandhi’s warning of manipulated elections was not rhetoric but reality.