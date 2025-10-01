High carb, saturated fat leading to diabetes and obesity: ICMR study

NEW DELHI: India’s rapidly changing eating habits with high consumption of refined carbohydrates like wheat and white rice and saturated fat are fuelling a dramatic rise in diabetes and obesity, a latest ICMR study said.
The study by the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) recommended that Indians should replace these diets with plant, milk and animal-based proteins.
The study, published in Nature Medicine, also revealed that while there was significant diversity in nutrient intakes across the states, most Indians get a staggering 62% of their calories from carbohydrates, one of the world’s highest rates.
The cross-sectional survey, conducted in collaboration with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), also found that a significant portion of carbohydrates comes from low-quality sources, such as white rice, milled whole grains, and added sugar.
While white rice dominates diets in the South, East, and Northeast, wheat is more common in the North and Central regions. The study, which surveyed 1,21,077 Indian adults from urban and rural areas of 36 states, found that high carbohydrate calories and their primary food sources were associated with increased metabolic risk like diabetes, prediabetes and obesity.
Speaking with this paper, Dr V Mohan, senior author of the paper and Chairman, MDRF, said, “Replacing just 5% of daily calories from carbohydrates with plant or dairy proteins significantly lowers risk of developing diabetes and prediabetes.” “Importantly, replacing carbs with red meat protein or fats did not have the same protective effect,” he said.
“More than sugar, it is the rice and wheat which is eaten in excess and which are fuelling NCDs, especially diabetes.”
Dr RM Anjana, lead author and President of MDRF, said that their findings clearly show that typical Indian diets, which are heavy in carbohydrates from white rice or whole wheat flour and low in quality protein, are putting millions at risk.
“Simply switching from white rice to whole wheat or millets is not enough unless total carbohydrate intake decreases and more calories come from plant or dairy proteins.”
However, the intakes of dairy and animal protein varied widely but remained low nationwide.
Sudha, joint first author and Senior Scientist and Head of the Department of Foods, Nutrition, and Dietetics Research at MDRF, noted that similar metabolic risks were observed across all regions, regardless of the primary carbohydrate sources.
“These nationwide findings should inspire policy reforms, especially regarding food subsidies and public health messaging to help Indians shift towards diets richer in plant-based and dairy proteins, and lower in carbohydrates and saturated fats.”
Dr Shilpa Bhupathiraju, co-senior author, said reducing saturated fat is a challenge. “Encouraging healthier oils and more pulses and legumes could make a major difference to the health of the nation.”
The study found that millets, as a main staple, are consumed in only three states: Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, with primary types including finger millet (ragi), sorghum (jowar), and pearl millet (bajra).