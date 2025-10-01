High carb, saturated fat leading to diabetes and obesity: ICMR study

NEW DELHI: India’s rapidly changing eating habits with high consumption of refined carbohydrates like wheat and white rice and saturated fat are fuelling a dramatic rise in diabetes and obesity, a latest ICMR study said.

The study by the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) recommended that Indians should replace these diets with plant, milk and animal-based proteins.

The study, published in Nature Medicine, also revealed that while there was significant diversity in nutrient intakes across the states, most Indians get a staggering 62% of their calories from carbohydrates, one of the world’s highest rates.

The cross-sectional survey, conducted in collaboration with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), also found that a significant portion of carbohydrates comes from low-quality sources, such as white rice, milled whole grains, and added sugar.

While white rice dominates diets in the South, East, and Northeast, wheat is more common in the North and Central regions. The study, which surveyed 1,21,077 Indian adults from urban and rural areas of 36 states, found that high carbohydrate calories and their primary food sources were associated with increased metabolic risk like diabetes, prediabetes and obesity.

Speaking with this paper, Dr V Mohan, senior author of the paper and Chairman, MDRF, said, “Replacing just 5% of daily calories from carbohydrates with plant or dairy proteins significantly lowers risk of developing diabetes and prediabetes.” “Importantly, replacing carbs with red meat protein or fats did not have the same protective effect,” he said.