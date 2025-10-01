Hooda consolidates hold in Congress amid dissent

CHANDIGARH: All is not well in the Haryana Congress with the appointment of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Haryana, who will eventually become the Leader of the Opposition, and Rao Narendra Singh, a former health minister, named as President of the Haryana Congress.

Hooda has once again consolidated his hold over the state unit of the party, but voices of dissent are starting to emerge in the faction-ridden grand old party. Senior Congress leader and former minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav has questioned the appointment of Rao as chief of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.

Sources said detractors may view this as marginalisation of the anti-Hooda camp, which comprises Sirsa Member of Parliament Kumari Selja, former Union minister Birender Singh, and Congress general secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala.

A party leader said the challenge for both Hooda and Singh is to strike a balance between asserting authority and accommodating rival factions. Factionalism has kept the party paralysed, and the consequences were visible in the last three state Assembly elections.

Capt Ajay Singh Yadav took to the social media platform ‘X’, tagging senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and BK Hariprasad, to express his disappointment and concern over the decision. “Given the Congress party’s steadily declining performance in Haryana, the party needs to introspect on today’s decision. Rahul Gandhi’s desire was to appoint a person with clean, unblemished, and youthful leadership as president of the Haryana Congress. However, today’s decision appears to be the exact opposite. This has led to a complete decline in the morale of party workers and cadre,” he wrote.