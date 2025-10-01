IMD says above-normal rain in October, northeast monsoon may be delayed

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a week-long delay in the arrival of the Northeast Monsoon (NEM), mainly affecting the southern states. This delay stems from a stalled withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon, due to multiple weather systems over the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea, and troughs and cyclonic circulations in Central and Eastern India.

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the IMD, stated, “As the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon has been stalled due to these multiple systems, there is a possibility of a delay in the onset of the Northeast Monsoon.”

The NEM usually starts in mid-October and lasts until mid-December, bringing rainfall to five southern subdivisions: Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and South Interior Karnataka. The IMD predicts above-normal NEM rainfall, likely over 112% of the Long Period Average (LPA).

The IMD has also forecast above-normal rainfall for October across India. Most regions are expected to experience below-normal maximum temperatures. However, the Northeast, Western Himalayas, and Saurashtra and Kutch will likely see above-normal minimum temperatures.

The weather office reported neutral El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions, with La Niña likely to develop post-monsoon. In India, El Niño often brings poor rainfall, while La Niña brings cooler weather and increased rainfall.