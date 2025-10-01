India, US conduct naval exercise in Arabian sea amid tariff tussle

NEW DELHI: Despite strains in bilateral relations over tariff and trade issues, India and the United States continue to maintain strong military cooperation through regular exercises.

The Indian Navy on Tuesday said that INS Imphal, an indigenous guided-missile destroyer, mission deployed in the Arabian Sea, participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the US Navy’s Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) on September 29, 2025.

The exercises included tactical manoeuvres, cross-deck flying, anti-piracy VBSS (Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure) training, and sharing of best practices to enhance interoperability. According to the Navy, the exercise “underscores the endeavours to strengthen maritime cooperation between the two nations.” Both ships proceeded with scheduled operations after the exercise.

This PASSEX followed the recently concluded 21st edition of the India-US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 held at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. The Indian contingent, comprising personnel from a battalion of the Madras Regiment, also known as the “Bobcats” of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army.