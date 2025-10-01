India's first smart registration office unveiled in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has inaugurated the country’s first state-of-the-art Smart Registration Office in the new capital city of Nava Raipur, marking a major step towards modernising citizen services.

Developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, the new facility is designed to deliver faster, more transparent, and citizen-friendly services, in line with global standards.

“Registering a house, shop, or land will no longer mean standing in long queues at crowded government offices. The entire process can now be completed in just 12 to 15 minutes, in a setting comparable to passport or airport service centres,” a government spokesperson told TNIE.

The facility was inaugurated on Tuesday by Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, in the presence of Finance Minister O P Choudhary.