India's first smart registration office unveiled in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has inaugurated the country’s first state-of-the-art Smart Registration Office in the new capital city of Nava Raipur, marking a major step towards modernising citizen services.
Developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, the new facility is designed to deliver faster, more transparent, and citizen-friendly services, in line with global standards.
“Registering a house, shop, or land will no longer mean standing in long queues at crowded government offices. The entire process can now be completed in just 12 to 15 minutes, in a setting comparable to passport or airport service centres,” a government spokesperson told TNIE.
The facility was inaugurated on Tuesday by Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, in the presence of Finance Minister O P Choudhary.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the initiative as a milestone in citizen-centric governance. “This initiative strengthens Chhattisgarh’s identity as a welfare-oriented state. Citizen convenience remains the foundation of good governance,” he stated.
Encouraged by the model's potential, the central government is reportedly exploring similar upgrades nationwide. “This modern facility, built on the PPP model, ensures speed, transparency, and convenience, enhancing the overall citizen experience,” added an official.
In the first phase, 10 registration offices are being upgraded, with the Nava Raipur unit now fully operational. The state government has set a target to modernise all 117 registration offices across Chhattisgarh within the next year.
The smart office features a queue management system and digital display boards that eliminate long waits and provide real-time updates on documentation and fees. A trained helpdesk staff is also on hand to assist citizens at every stage of the process.