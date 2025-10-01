Jharkhand women use state grant to build road, solve longstanding village crisis

RANCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Jharkhand, a group of women from Pichulia Tola in Langritanr, under Kanchanpur Block in Palamu district, used part of the financial support provided by the state government under the Maiyan Samman Yojana to construct a 1.5 km approach road to their village.

The women explained they had long struggled due to the lack of proper road access. Vehicles refused to enter the village, forcing residents to walk the entire 1.5 km stretch from the main road. Even bikes found it difficult to traverse the path, and in emergencies, patients, including women in labour, had to be carried on cots suspended from bamboo poles to reach the main road, as ambulances could not access the village.

Using Rs 2,000 each from the Rs 5,000 monthly financial assistance provided under the Maiyan Samman Yojana, the 25 women of the tola (hamlet) pooled together Rs 50,000 to fund the construction.

Basanti Kumari, 50, who played a pivotal role in the effort, recalled, “While discussing the ongoing difficulties due to the lack of a road, one of the women mentioned she had received Rs 5,000 in her bank account under the Maiyan Samman Yojana. Jokingly, someone said we should just build the road ourselves. To our surprise, everyone agreed. A meeting was called, and we decided to contribute Rs 2,000 each.”