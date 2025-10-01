Jharkhand women use state grant to build road, solve longstanding village crisis

RANCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Jharkhand, a group of women from Pichulia Tola in Langritanr, under Kanchanpur Block in Palamu district, used part of the financial support provided by the state government under the Maiyan Samman Yojana to construct a 1.5 km approach road to their village.
The women explained they had long struggled due to the lack of proper road access. Vehicles refused to enter the village, forcing residents to walk the entire 1.5 km stretch from the main road. Even bikes found it difficult to traverse the path, and in emergencies, patients, including women in labour, had to be carried on cots suspended from bamboo poles to reach the main road, as ambulances could not access the village.
Using Rs 2,000 each from the Rs 5,000 monthly financial assistance provided under the Maiyan Samman Yojana, the 25 women of the tola (hamlet) pooled together Rs 50,000 to fund the construction.
Basanti Kumari, 50, who played a pivotal role in the effort, recalled, “While discussing the ongoing difficulties due to the lack of a road, one of the women mentioned she had received Rs 5,000 in her bank account under the Maiyan Samman Yojana. Jokingly, someone said we should just build the road ourselves. To our surprise, everyone agreed. A meeting was called, and we decided to contribute Rs 2,000 each.”
This spontaneous decision came after an earlier attempt by villagers to raise funds on Friday, which had only brought in Rs 12,000, enough to begin work, but insufficient to make significant progress. When the initial funds were exhausted, the women's contribution proved vital. They also volunteered their labour, and the road was completed by Monday evening.
Geeta Devi, another resident, shared that even guests refused to marry into the village due to its inaccessibility. “No wedding processions for our daughters or sisters could reach here because there was no road,” she said.
Premshila Devi added that children faced daily challenges attending school, having to walk over 1.5 km to reach transport.
Villagers claimed they had repeatedly approached their local Mukhiya (village head), MLA, and MP, but their pleas were ignored, prompting them to take matters into their own hands.
“Thanks to the women, we were able to complete the road. Without their support, it wouldn’t have been possible,” said local resident Deepak Kumar.
Mukhiya Saraswati Devi responded by stating that government funds for road construction had already been allocated, but the work was delayed. “Construction was scheduled to begin after the monsoon,” she said, while also praising the women's initiative and determination.