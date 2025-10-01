Lightning magnets: Scientists explain how Dehradun’s limestone hills attract strikes amid construction chaos

DEHRADUN: A recent wave of devastating landslides across the Doon Valley, following torrential downpours, has raised serious concerns over reckless construction practices and safety norms in Uttarakhand’s capital.

Geologists have warned that development, particularly in the foothills of Mussoorie, is dangerously encroaching upon highly unstable zones.

According to research conducted by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in collaboration with the Department of Geology at HNBGU Garhwal Central University, the region spanning from Maldevta to Bidhouli has been identified as a highly sensitive zone.

The primary reason for this vulnerability is attributed to the existence of a 10-million-year-old fault line, known as the Main Boundary Thrust (MBT), which continues to remain active. This fault line plays a significant role in the region's geological dynamics.

Professor M.P.S. Bisht, Head of Geology at HNB Garhwal University, stressed the instability: "The activity along this fault means that rocks millions of years old are currently overriding the Doon sediments, which are only about 25,000 years old. Normally, older rocks should be lower, but movement in this active fault zone is causing this dangerous overthrusting."