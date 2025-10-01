Man held for pushing MLA, using foul language over phone mid-air aboard Air India flight

LUCKNOW: A 26-year-old passenger was booked by Lucknow police for pushing Gauriganj MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh and using foul language mid-air aboard Air India flight AI 837 from Delhi to Lucknow.

The accused, identified as Samad Ali of Fatehpur, was returning from Jeddah via a connecting flight.

The incident took place on Tuesday, and an FIR was lodged against Ali at Sarojininagar police station in the state capital on the basis of a complaint filed by the MLA immediately after landing in Lucknow. Authorities confirmed that Ali was taken into custody for questioning.

According to MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh, co-passenger Ali had been using abusive language loudly while speaking on his phone. When the MLA confronted him, Ali argued and pushed Singh.