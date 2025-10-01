Man held for pushing MLA, using foul language over phone mid-air aboard Air India flight

LUCKNOW: A 26-year-old passenger was booked by Lucknow police for pushing Gauriganj MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh and using foul language mid-air aboard Air India flight AI 837 from Delhi to Lucknow.
The accused, identified as Samad Ali of Fatehpur, was returning from Jeddah via a connecting flight.
The incident took place on Tuesday, and an FIR was lodged against Ali at Sarojininagar police station in the state capital on the basis of a complaint filed by the MLA immediately after landing in Lucknow. Authorities confirmed that Ali was taken into custody for questioning.
According to MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh, co-passenger Ali had been using abusive language loudly while speaking on his phone. When the MLA confronted him, Ali argued and pushed Singh.
The MLA further stated that Ali, while speaking loudly on a mobile phone and using abusive words, was objected to by a female passenger sitting behind him who asked him to lower his voice. “But the passenger ignored her. He shouted at her to keep quiet,” Singh said.
This prompted Singh and others to intervene in order to stop Ali from using foul language, but he became aggressive and pushed the MLA, leading to an altercation.
Rakesh Pratap Singh is an unaffiliated MLA of the 18th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, representing the Gauriganj constituency in Amethi district. He has represented Gauriganj thrice in the UP Assembly.
Singh had been affiliated with the Samajwadi Party but was expelled in June this year for working against party principles and supporting the BJP in the 2024 Rajya Sabha elections.
Under Indian aviation rules, passengers creating disturbances on flights can be placed on the no-fly list. At least 48 individuals were listed this year until 30 July. Depending on the severity of misconduct, unruly passengers can face flying bans for extended periods.