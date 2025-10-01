NIA chargesheets four more for funding Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against four more accused for alleged promotion of activities of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh.

The NIA in its statement stated that the four accused against whom the supplementary chargesheet was produced, the three identified as Sunita Potam, Shankar Muchaki and Dashrath alias Dasru Modiyam, were office bearers of Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM), a frontal organisation of the CPI (Maoist), and arrested in the past.

Mallesh Kunjam, the fourth accused named in the chargesheet, was an armed Maoist cadre and is still absconding, the agency said.

Till now, seven accused have been charge-sheeted in the case.

In October 2024, the MBM was banned by the state government under provisions of the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, 2005.