PM Modi hails RSS' role in nation-building, says it showed no bitterness despite attacks

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the RSS on its centenary celebrations, and said the organisation never displayed any bitterness despite several attacks on it as it continued to work on the principle of nation first.

Participating in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here, Modi highlighted the contribution of the Sangh in nation-building and said it reached every corner of the country with the goal of fostering harmony by removing divisions of caste or creed and spreading the message of an inclusive society.

"The Sangh has fought against the atrocities of the British. Their only interest has always been love towards the nation," Modi said, adding that Sangh volunteers gave shelter to freedom fighters and its leaders were also jailed during the freedom struggle.

The prime minister said there have been numerous attempts to crush the spirit of the RSS by levelling allegations and registering false cases.

"The RSS has never been bitter, despite attempts to make false cases against them, attempts to ban them, and other challenges, because we are part of a society where we accept both the good and the bad," he said, in an apparent reference to the ban on the RSS after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.