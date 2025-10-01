Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle rumours intensify as Vasundhara Raje steps up political activity

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, speculation is mounting within the ruling BJP over a major cabinet reshuffle and expansion in the Bhajan Lal Sharma government. With former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje stepping up her political activity in recent weeks, party insiders hint that the expansion could be timed ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections.

Rajasthan currently has 24 ministers (12 cabinet ministers, 9 ministers of state, 2 deputy chief ministers and 1 chief minister). Six posts are vacant in the Cabinet, and six new faces could soon be included. Sources say some ministers from the Bhajan Lal cabinet, whose performance has been tardy, may also be dropped. Also, the reshuffling of departments of some is also possible.

Expansion of the Bhajan Lal cabinet has been postponed for a long time, but it may happen soon to balance ethnic and regional equations before the upcoming panchayat polls. The BJP's biggest focus is on Shekhawati, the tribal region and eastern Rajasthan, where the party suffered setbacks in both the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. It's widely believed that before the panchayat elections, the BJP will try to reach out to the communities that are feeling neglected.

It's been over 22 months since the BJP government was formed in Rajasthan, and discussions on cabinet expansion are now gaining momentum. BJP sources say that CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has visited Delhi several times in the last few days. During these visits, he has met several top BJP leaders, and it is believed that key discussions have been held on the names for cabinet expansion and reshuffle.