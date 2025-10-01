Rajnath Singh calls for jointness among armed forces

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the importance of jointness among India’s armed forces at an IAF seminar in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Quoting Operation Sindoor as an example, he said, “The tri-services synergy produced a unified, real-time operational picture. It empowered commanders, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced the risk of fratricide.”

He highlighted systems like the IAF’s IACCS, Army’s Akashteer, and Navy’s Trigun, which together create a joint operational backbone. Singh urged that knowledge and innovations should not stay siloed, saying, “Interoperability and jointness are now essential for success in any conflict.”

The minister also called for thoughtful reforms, shared learning, and adapting international best practices to India’s needs.