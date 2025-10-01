Russia's Putin likely to visit India on December 5–6 for bilateral summit amid deepening ties

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India on December 5–6 for the 23rd annual India-Russia bilateral summit, according to sources familiar with the planning. While neither New Delhi nor Moscow has officially confirmed the visit, sources involved in preparations said both sides are working to finalise the “broad agenda.”

This will be Putin’s first visit to India since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February 2022. He last visited the country in 2021. The summit comes amid deepening strategic ties between the two nations, particularly following US punitive tariffs on India over its continued imports of Russian crude oil.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both nations to assess their evolving bilateral relationship shaped by shifting geopolitical dynamics. “The summit between the two leaders will provide both sides an opportunity to zero in on ways to enhance economic engagement and bolster the strategic partnership,” a source said.

Bilateral trade reached a record $68.7 billion in 2024–25, driven largely by India’s imports of discounted Russian oil. However, Indian exports to Russia remain modest at $4.88 billion, and addressing the trade imbalance is expected to be a key focus during the talks. “A key focus area will be bridging the trade deficit,” the source added.

Putin is also likely to launch the India edition of Russia’s state-backed broadcaster RT during his visit. Ahead of the summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected in India in November, while Defence Minister Andrey Belousov is scheduled to attend the Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation later this month.

Prime Minister Modi visited Russia for last year’s summit and has remained in regular contact with Putin. The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in September, where they reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic partnership.