Soaring gold prices a reflection of corruption under BJP, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over the sharp rise in gold prices, alleging that the surge was not due to public demand but because of the ruling party leaders converting their 'liquid black money into solid gold'.

In a post on X, Yadav said gold prices breaking all records and touching Rs 1.20 lakh per 'tola' (10 grams) under the BJP rule was a reflection of corruption and hoarding.

"The reality is that now a poor person cannot even gift a small piece of gold at weddings as a blessing. Forget gold, even silver has gone out of the reach of the poor due to the hoarding of precious metals by BJP leaders," he alleged.