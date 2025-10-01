SP leader Gayatri Prajapati attacked inside Lucknow jail hospital; family terms it attempt on life

LUCKNOW: In a late-night incident on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was attacked inside the Lucknow jail hospital, sustaining head injuries.

According to official sources, Prajapati had been undergoing treatment at the jail hospital when he had a heated argument with a fellow prisoner, who attacked him and injured him.

The incident has snowballed into a major political flashpoint, with the SP demanding a judicial inquiry and Prajapati’s family calling it an attempt on his life while also seeking security from the state government.

It may be recalled that Gayatri Prajapati was arrested in February 2017 in connection with a gang rape and molestation case. The FIR against him, who was a minister in Akhilesh Yadav’s cabinet, was registered on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Sources said that during the Tuesday incident, Prajapati had sought water from an undertrial prisoner, Vishwas, who was on cleaning duty at the jail hospital at that time. When the undertrial refused, Prajapati used abusive language, following which the prisoner hit him on the head.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh prison administration issued a statement saying: “Gayatri Prajapati was admitted to the jail hospital at Lucknow District Jail. An altercation with a prisoner on cleaning duty at the hospital led to a scuffle. During this altercation, the prisoner… became enraged and hit him with the sliding part of a cupboard, causing superficial injuries to Gayatri Prajapati. Necessary treatment was immediately administered, and he is now completely fit.”