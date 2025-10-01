Special team to focus on sugarcane research, policy: Union Agri Minister Chouhan

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced the establishment of a dedicated team within the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) focused on sugarcane research and policy making in the country.

“This special team will concentrate on sugarcane research and related policies,” said Chouhan.

He noted that sugarcane variety 238 has demonstrated good sugar content but is susceptible to red rot disease. Chouhan emphasized the necessity of simultaneously developing alternatives.

“Controlling diseases is a significant challenge since new varieties often introduce new disease risks,” he stated. He also highlighted the issues related to monocropping and suggested transitioning to intercropping.

“Monocropping leads to multiple problems, including nutrient depletion and limitations in nitrogen fixation. We need to carefully assess the possibility of replacing monocropping with intercropping,” Chouhan pointed out.