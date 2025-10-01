Speeding bus hits crowd near Durga Puja pandal in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, 15 injured

BHOPAL: At least 15 people, including vehicle riders and pedestrians, were injured after being knocked down by an out-of-control bus near a Durga Puja pandal in Sihora town of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 10 pm when an empty private bus, travelling from Katni to Jabalpur, sped into a crowded area near the pandal. The bus, driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver, Pradip Mishra, struck a motorcyclist, an ice cream vendor, and numerous pedestrians approximately 45 km from the Jabalpur district headquarters.

Despite being flagged down at two separate traffic checkpoints, the bus failed to stop. Among the injured was a traffic police officer who was hurt while attempting to intercept the vehicle.