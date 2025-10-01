Union ministers likely to hit NDA campaign trail

NEW DELHI: With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, Union ministers from the BJP-led NDA are expected to be deployed for intensive campaigning across the state.

Sources indicated that beginning October 2, several ministers will be entrusted with promoting the NDA’s agenda and canvassing for public support for its candidates. Each minister will be responsible for four to five assembly constituencies, working closely with local party workers and leaders to ensure a coordinated effort to rally voters in favour of the NDA.

Sources stated that the aim is to establish a stronger connection between the national leadership and the local electorate, while reinforcing the BJP’s commitment to Bihar’s development. Ministers are expected to participate in high-profile rallies and engage with the people, highlighting the achievements of the Modi government and various schemes aimed at socio-economic development. “By having our senior leaders engage at the grassroots level, we can strengthen our presence in both urban and rural constituencies, especially those represented by Opposition MLAs,” said a party source.

Special attention is being given to constituencies where the BJP or its allies narrowly lost in the 2020 election. “There are around 50–60 assembly seats, particularly in South Bihar and Seemanchal, which need special focus. Though BJP won a significant number of seats in Seemanchal in 2020, this time the aim is to win more than 60% of the total 24 seats, as PM Narendra Modi’s developmental initiatives, like the Purnia airport, have made an impact,” the source added.

The NDA leadership has planned its campaign also around caste dynamics, with ministers chosen for areas with substantial populations of Yadavs, Muslims, Pasmanda Muslims, and EBCs/OBCs.