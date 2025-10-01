Uttarakhand police forms SIT to probe journalist Rajiv Pratap's death

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of journalist Rajiv Pratap, days after his body was recovered from the Bhagirathi river, officials said.

Pratap had gone missing on the night of September 18 and his body was found on September 28 near Joshiada barrage in Uttarkashi district.

His damaged vehicle was recovered from the river bank on September 20.

Earlier police had said citing the postmortem report that he died due to internal injuries to his chest and abdomen.

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth said the SIT, headed by the Uttarkashi deputy superintendent of police, will examine all aspects of the case, including CCTV footage, electronic evidence, call details and statements of people last seen with the journalist.

A technical evaluation of his car will also be conducted, he said.

Seth said Pratap's family had reported that he had received threatening calls, though no complaint has been lodged in this regard yet, the SIT will also probe this aspect, he added.