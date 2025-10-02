Bihar SIR: Highest additions in Magadh, most deletions in Seemanchal

PATNA: Bihar’s Magadh division saw the highest number of new voters added, while the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region reported the highest number of deletions in the final voter list released by the Election Commission on Tuesday. The list was published after a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls ahead of the coming election.

The final list now has 7.42 crore voters. Nearly 42 lakh names were removed, and 21.53 lakh new voters were added. Earlier in August, the draft roll had shown 7.89 crore voters. Nearly 65 lakh names were deleted during the revision, which opposition parties criticised as a hurried exercise in a poll-bound state.

Seemanchal, which includes Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria, and Purnea, reported the highest 7.7 percent deletions. Kishanganj alone saw 9.69 percent of names removed, followed by Purnea at 8.41 percent, Katihar at 7.12 percent, and Araria at 5.6 percent. The state’s average voter deletion rate is 5.9 percent. Additions in Seemanchal stood at 2.4 percent, almost equal to Bihar’s overall rate of 2.3 percent.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the RJD-Congress-led Grand Alliance won 7 of Seemanchal’s 24 seats, the NDA won 12, and AIMIM bagged 5, though four AIMIM MLAs later joined the RJD.

Gopalganj district recorded the highest deletions in the state at 12.13 percent. It is the home district of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. In 2020, the NDA won four of its six seats, while the Grand Alliance took two.