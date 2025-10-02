Centre delays JPC on Bills to disqualify PM, CMs as LS Speaker forms two select committees

NEW DELHI: The government appears to be delaying the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine three proposed bills aimed at disqualifying tainted prime ministers and chief ministers, even as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday announced two select committees for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Bill and the Jan Vishwas Bill.

The JPC has remained stalled for over a month, reportedly due to a boycott by opposition parties, including the Congress, which has signalled it will not nominate members. Earlier, TNIE had reported on September 14 that the Congress had formally decided not to participate.

The matter may be discussed at the first formal meeting of Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan with floor leaders, scheduled for October 7.

The Insolvency Bill was referred to a select committee on August 13, followed by the Jan Vishwas Bill on August 18. Two days later, the three contentious bills were referred to a joint panel.

Birla also announced members of the two select committees and reconstituted 24 Parliamentary Standing Committees.

Tejasvi Surya, two-term MP from Bangalore South, was appointed chairman of the select committee on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, signalling a stamp of approval from the party brass.

BJP leader Baijayant Panda will lead the select committee on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill. Additionally, in the reconstitution of the standing committees, most chairpersons have retained their roles, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who continues in his current position.

While there is no clarity on the JPC for the three Home Ministry bills, Birla had earlier said no political party had written to him about boycotting the panel. At least four parties—Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, Samajwadi Party, and Aam Aadmi Party—have announced they will not participate. Congress has delayed its decision but sources said it will align with opposition allies to maintain unity and boycott the panel. The party’s decision will be communicated to the Lok Sabha Speaker soon.

The bills have sparked strong opposition protests, with critics claiming they are unconstitutional and target leaders in power across states. The House referred the bills to a joint committee of Parliament, comprising 21 Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha members, for scrutiny.