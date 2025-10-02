Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge underwent treatment for pacemaker implantation, condition stable

BENGALURU: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge underwent treatment of a Pacemaker implantation procedure at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kharge and enquired about his health. Modi is his 'X' handle, said that he wished Kharge a speedy recovery. "Praying for his continued well-being and long life," he said.

While Kharge's son, Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT BT Minister Priyank Kharge, updated and said the pacemaker implantation procedure for Kharge was successfully completed earlier on Thursday. "It was a short and minor procedure, and he has been stable after the procedure," he tweeted.