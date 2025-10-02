Democracy only path to change, says RSS chief amid unrest in neighbouring nations

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday expressed concern over the recent political upheavals in India’s neighbouring countries, attributing them to growing public anger and disconnection between governments and citizens.

Speaking at the annual Vijayadashmi rally in Nagpur, Bhagwat cited regime changes in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, particularly highlighting the Gen Z-driven unrest as warnings of what can happen when governments fail to remain people-oriented and responsive.

“Such violent uprisings may bring down regimes, but they do not lead to meaningful or lasting transformation. Only democratic means can truly change society,” he said, warning that both internal and external forces were attempting to stoke similar unrest in India.

He stressed that global powers often exploit such instability for their own strategic gains.

“India shares deep-rooted cultural and civilisational ties with its neighbours. Their peace, prosperity, and stability are in our natural interest, not just geopolitical,” Bhagwat said.

Recalling a terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 tourists were killed, he praised the Indian government’s firm response and the unity shown by the armed forces and citizens.

Bhagwat said Naxalites had taken advantage of exploitation, injustice and lack of development in certain pockets, but these obstacles have now been removed.

"A comprehensive action plan is required to ensure justice, development, goodwill, empathy, and harmony in these areas," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)