Democracy under attack, says Rahul, lights into RSS with ‘cowardice’ jibe

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS on its 100th anniversary, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said “cowardice was at the heart of the ideology of both the outfits” and that “democracy is under attack in India”. Gandhi made the statement during a seminar at a Colombian university on Wednesday.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the democratic system remains crucial for diversity, allowing different traditions, customs, and ideas, including religious beliefs, to thrive. “However, the democratic system in India is under attack, which is a major threat,” he said.

Comparing India and China, he said that India’s diversity requires freedom and inclusivity. “India is a much more complex system, and its strengths are not necessarily similar to China’s but are different. I am very optimistic about India, but at the same time, there are fault lines within the country’s system that it must overcome,” he said.

“Another big risk is the tension between different conceptions in parts of the country. Different ideas, religions, and diversity require space. With 16-17 major languages and many religions, it is crucial to allow these diverse traditions to thrive and give them the space they need,” he added